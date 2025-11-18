Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Shiv Thakare Narrowly Escapes Major Accident, Fire Breaks Out At His Mumbai Residence

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare nearly escapes a major tragedy. On Tuesday morning, a tragic fire broke out at his residence in Mumbai’s Goregaon. As per reports, his team released an official statement stating that Shiv is completely safe and did not suffer any injuries.

The fire caused sweeping damage to his flat, and videos and photos of the incident are now circulating on social media.

Shiv lives in the Kolte Patil Verve building in Goregaon. According to reports, the actor did not suffer any injuries. A statement from the Bigg Boss 16 contestant’s team said, "@shivthakare9 faced a mishap this morning as there was a fire breakout at his Mumbai residence in the Kolte Patil Verve building. The actor has not incurred any injury, but the house faced the brunt! (sic)."

The paparazzo page, Viral Bhayani, shared visuals from inside the house, showing that a massive fire had broken out and caused serious damage to the property. The video captures the fire brigade team inside the residence as they examine the cause of the fire and take the required safety measures.

Shiv Thakare was not in Mumbai when the incident happened, and he returned to the city only yesterday. He posted a picture from the airport on Instagram and wrote, “Back to Mumbai."

Who is Shiv Thakare?

For those who don’t know, Shiv Thakare is an Indian reality TV personality. He was born and raised in Mumbai. He began his television journey with MTV Roadies Rising in 2017. He later took part in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 and won the show with his bold and confident presence.

