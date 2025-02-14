Bigg Boss 18 Fame Edin Rose Recalls Horrific Casting Couch Ordeal She Faced At 21: His Hand Was Over My...

Edin Rose, gained nationwide recognition after participating in reality show Bigg Boss season 18. The show grabbed attention with the Edin's addition of drama and glamour content. In a recent interaction, she spoke about her casting couch ordeal she underwent when she was only 21.

In an interview with Red FM Podcast, Edin Rose revealed that a man touched her inappropriately when she went to sign a contract. She said, “he man gives me the contract, and I sign it. The next thing I know, his hand is over my thigh. I'm sitting with him, and I liked the script. There were a few big names in it, etc., etc. And then he says, 'You can come again tomorrow.' The first day I met him was around 1 p.m.-ish. The next day, he calls me around 7 p.m.-ish. The office— they had an office in his house, so it had cameras everywhere. He tells me to come at 7 p.m., and I'm like, 'Okay, chill.”

She further said, “An old man- like, one more day he breathes and he might literally die and he has the nerve. I was pretty young then. I am 26 now, so now in 2021, I was much younger”.

File photo of Edin Rose | Source: Instagram

I looked at the cameras and thought, This man has the nerve to do this in a room full of cameras!' But obviously, he had access to them. I got up, tore the contract, threw it at his face, and walked out. Then I blocked him. But if you speak too openly about these things, people start naming you, and you never get cast in this industry”, Edin Rose concluded.

What do we know about Edin Rose?

Edin Rose is an actress and model, born and brought up in Dubai. She has worked in film Ravanasura (2023) and has one in the pipeline, LIK (Love Insurance Kompany). The production of this film began in 2023. In addition, Edin was the third wild card contestant of Bigg Boss 18.

