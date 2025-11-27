Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Fame Samyuktha Shan Marries Former Cricketer Aniruda Srikkanth 9 Months After Divorce From First Husband

Samyuktha Shanmughanathan aka Samyuktha Shan, tied the knot with Kris Srikkanth’s son, Aniruda, on November 27, 2025. The couple exchanged vows in front of close friends and family members. This wedding marks her second marriage after her divorce in early 2025.

Samyuktha Shan ties the knot with Aniruda Srikkanth

Samyuktha confirmed her marriage to the world with a post on her social media. A close friend also shared unseen photos online with the caption, "Actress #SamyukthaShan got married to #AniruddhaSrikanth son of veteran cricketer @KrisSrikkanth today morning with close friends and family attending." Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant wore an ethnic gold-coloured saree with minimal jewellery. Aniruda Srikkanth chose a traditional gold-coloured shirt and veshti (dhoti), perfectly matching his wife's look. The couple looked joyful throughout.

Samyuktha Shan is a well-known actress and model, widely recognised for her appearance in Bigg Boss Tamil 4. She has also acted in several notable films, including the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu.

Her marriage to the former cricketer is her second, as she was earlier married to Dubai-based businessman Karthik Shankar. She reportedly ended that marriage after discovering that he had allegedly been living with another woman for over four years. Samyuktha also shares a son named Rayan with her ex-husband.

Aniruda Srikkanth is a former professional cricketer and the son of 1983 World Cup legend Kris Srikkanth. He played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and later for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

After retiring from cricket, he moved into commentary and has worked as a commentator for several matches.