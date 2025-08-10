'Biggest Homebody' Nick Jonas Reveals His Perfect Indian Feast For A Cosy Night In, Netizens Hail ‘Desi Jiju’

Nick Jonas proved he is a true desi as he recently revealed his favourite comfort food. Hollywood singer married diva Priyanka Chopra in 2018, and since then, fans have fondly called him ‘Nick Jiju.’ In a recent interview with The Heart on its YouTube channel, This Is Heaven singer shared that his favourite home-delivered meals are always Indian dishes.

Nick Jonas is a Butter Chicken, masala paneer, raita, naan and chicken biryani person

Nick Jonas revealed in an interview that he loves staying at home and often orders Indian food when he’s relaxing.

Talking about his love for staying at home, he said, “My job sort of requires that all the time. So when I can just sit on my couch and have my Dishoom, I’m happy.” When asked about his favourite go-to foods, he replied, “Butter chicken, paneer, saag paneer, masala paneer, raita, we’ve got to have that, naan, chicken biryani. We place a big order and always overorder. But the key is the pickles. You’ve got to get the pickles with the order.”

Nick chose himself when asked which of the three Jonas brothers, Kevin, Joe, or him, was the “biggest homebody.” He said that over the last six months, he has spent most of his time doing shows, going home, resting, and recharging. He added that a quiet night in with good food delivery is far better than dealing with the chaos of going out and being surrounded by too many people.

Last year, a video surfaced where a fan asked Nick about his favourite Indian food. He replied, “I like paneer, lamb biryani, and I like dosa.”