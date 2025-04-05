BLACKPINK Lisa Twin? Anu Malik's Daughter Ada Steals The Spotlight With Uncanny Resemblance

Singer Anu Malik’s daughter Ada Malik makes headlines every time she makes a public appearance and this time was no exception. She was recently seen with her mother, Anju Malik, and sister, Anmol, on the red carpet at Laila Khan Furniturewala’s Untamed Heart event in Mumbai. Several photos and videos of the trio are now going viral on social media. What truly caught fans' eyes was Ada’s “striking resemblance” to BLACKPINK member Lisa.

Why is everyone saying Anu Malik's daughter Adaa looks like BLACKPINK's Lisa?

In a viral video shared on Instagram, the Malik trio posed for the paparazzi at the event on April 4. The 30-year-old Ada wore a cream shirt layered under a beige sweater, paired with matching trousers. Anju and Anmol wore coordinated black outfits. Ada styled her hair in a short cut with bangs and chose bold eye makeup.

Fans shared mixed reactions in the comments. One wrote, "The uncanny resemblance, though briefly." Another said, "Oh yes, I see it now. Wow, our own Lisa." A third commented, "Ya, they look similar, like a lot." Someone else added, "She tries looking like Lisa, I guess, and it works." One comment read, "She wears the same makeup. She has a little resemblance." Another user said, "Change her hairstyle and make-up, and then Lisa will be gone."

What does Anu Malik’s daughter do?

This isn't the first time Adaa Malik went viral for looking-alike BLACKPINK Lisa. Just last month, during filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s son Konark Gowariker’s wedding reception in Mumbai, many commented on how similar the two looked.