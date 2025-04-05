Shibani Akhtar Takes Sly Dig At Airlines Over Unhygienic Conditions Inside Flight, Shares Post

Recently, many celebrities have been taking to their social media handles to slam various airlines for their mismanagement and delays in flight. The latest one to join the list is Farhan Akhtar’s wife Shibani Akhtar. The actress and model recently took to social media to take a sly dig at the airlines for unhygienic conditions inside the plane.

Shibani Akhtar mocks airlines, shared post

The Made In Heaven actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a video inside the plane and wrote in the caption, “Such a pleasant flight dodging mosquitoes at 6 am @airindia, @anshumani same!”.

Shibani Akhtar | Source: Instagram

Earlier other celebs too had shared their bad experience while travelling. celebrities like Ranvir Shorey and Radhika Apte has expressed their frustrations over their experience with airlines. Ranvir penned a long note on his X handle saying that his flight from Bangalore to Mumbai was delayed by 10 hours and he was fed lies about the fog when the reason was something else. The actor seemed frustrated with the situation in the post he shared on his social media.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor Adarsh Gourav too share his plight and had accused Air India of exploiting everyone on the flight.

Adarsh Gourav's post | Source: Instagram

All about Shibani Aktar

Shibani Akhtar is an Indian-Australian singer, actress, host and model. She began her career as television host on American television. She was one of the co-hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup . She was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 (2012) and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 (2017).

Apart from reality shows, she has worked in series like Made in Heaven, Four More Shots Please, Hostages and I Can Do That. Shibani has also worked in films including Timepass, Roy, Shaandar, Sultan, Noor, Naam Shabana and Bhavesh Joshi among others. Shibani and Farhan Akhtar were first seen together in public while attending the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh .