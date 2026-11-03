Bombay HC Directs BMC To Re-Upload Dia Mirza's Diwali Firecracker Awareness Video, Expresses Displeasure Over Remarks By Political Leaders

The Bombay High Court has expressed displeasure over the remarks made by certain political leaders regarding a video featuring Bollywood actor Dia Mirza urging people not to burst firecrackers on public streets on Diwali.

The High Court has directed the BMC to re-upload the video to its social media platforms.

During the hearing, a bench comprising Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Dr Neela Gokhale expressed displeasure over the remarks made by certain political leaders.

The Court stated that it was troubled by such comments from these politicians, and further reminded them that India is a secular nation.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday criticised Dia Mirza over her participation in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) campaign advocating for a pollution-free Diwali, stating that individuals should refrain from making comments that target religious traditions.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai regarding the growing controversy surrounding Mirza’s campaign against firecrackers, Athawale emphasised that India's Constitution guarantees freedom of celebration for all religions and urged public figures to avoid getting involved in politically sensitive cultural issues.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution gives every religion the right to celebrate its festivals. There is a tradition of bursting firecrackers during Diwali... Similarly, during Eid and Ramzan, people from different communities participate in each other's celebrations," Athawale said.

"I don't think her tweet was appropriate. She should not have got involved in politics. She should focus on her acting, and it is not right to post such tweets against any religion,” he added.

The controversy erupted after the BMC featured Dia Mirza in a public awareness campaign encouraging citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly and pollution-free Diwali amid concerns over Mumbai's air quality.

The campaign was launched following a directive from the Bombay High Court concerning air pollution in the city.

It featured video messages from several public figures, including Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit, Nishigandha Wad and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane.

However, after objections from some senior political leaders and social media users, the BMC removed Mirza's video from its social media platforms while retaining the messages featuring the other celebrities.

Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to the BMC featuring the actress in its campaign. Taking to X, he wrote, “We don't need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture.”

Responding to the criticism, Dia Mirza told ANI, “Why should anyone be critical of a video that the Honourable Bombay High Court and BMC have made me record in public interest? Air Pollution is an area of concern, and all efforts to reduce pollution should be welcomed because it's a matter of public health…”

However, Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad extended support to the actor, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberately creating tensions and politicising the issue.

Speaking on the issue, Gaikwad said Mirza had made the video to promote a pollution-free city and highlight the joy and affection with which people celebrate Diwali.

She said several other celebrities had also made similar awareness videos.

"I think Dia Mirza made a video about Diwali in Mumbai, showing how people celebrate it with joy, love, and affection. Like her, many other celebrities made similar videos. It's the BJP's habit to deliberately create caste tensions," Gaikwad said.

Backing the actor, the Mumbai Congress chief further criticised the BJP's approach to the issue.

"I think the BJP's only agenda is to drag everything down to religion. We stand firmly behind Dia Mirza. BMC told her to make the city pollution-free; celebrities need to get involved, and a lot of celebrities have done it. She did it too," she added. (ANI)

