Boney Kapoor Stuns Fans With Massive Weight Loss Transformation, Shares Photos Taken 20-years Apart

Boney Kapoor is preparing for the release of his film Maidaan. The sports drama stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role and will hit the big screens in Eid 2024. Ahead of the film’s release, the producer gave an interview detailing his weight loss journey and the massive transformation. Sharing the starking difference in his weight, Boney Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a picture from his ‘before and after’.

On March 26, Boney Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a photo of his shocking transformation. The producer shared a photo collage with photos clicked 20 years apart. In the first photo, taken in 2004, an overweight Kapoor could be seen posing with his wife Sridevi with arms around her shoulder.

In the next photo, he can be seen sporting an all-green outfit and a drastic weight loss. The producer simply added two emoticons in the caption. Several friends and relatives of Boney took to the comment section to laud his transformation. Previously, in 2019, Boney's daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her father calling her “proud" of him for having reduced 12 kilos. She wrote in the caption, “Papa lost 12 kgs. Slim, trim, and healthy. So proud.”

A screengrab of Janhvi Kapoor's post | Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

When Boney Kapoor spoke about Sridevi’s strict dietary habits

Boney Kapoor was married to veteran actress Sridevi. The latter passed away tragically by accidental drowning in the bathtub in February 2018. In a tell-all interview with The New Indian in 2023, Boney Kapoor shed light on the strict and disciplined diet of his late wife.

A file photo of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi | Iamge: Instagram

Talking to the publication he said, “Our family physician always used to tell Sri (Sridevi) whenever you diet, because whenever she used to start a new film, she used to want to look good because the fact is what you are in real life, on–screen especially for cinemascope you will look broader. She wanted to make sure that she is chiselled, in good shape so that on-screen she also looked like it...Since the time she was married to me, she has had blackouts on a couple of occasions.” he further added that the dietician had advised the actress to not stick to ‘severe diet’. He also revealed that the Mr India actress suffered from low BP because she avoided salt.

He added, “The doctor kept on telling her that you have a low bp issue, don't stick to a severe diet where you avoid salt. Because most of the females believe that salt creates water retention that's why your face is puffy. That is one reason why Sri used to avoid salt. We used to tell her that even if you are having some salad, just sprinkle some salt on it.” Speaking o the same, Kapoor also recalled how the police concluded that her death was a tragic accident and gave him a clean chit in the matter.