BREAKING: Remo D'Souza, Wife Lizelle And Five Others Booked For Duping Dance Troupe Of ₹11.96 cr
A case has been registered against choreographer Remo D'Souza, his wife and five others for allegedly cheating a dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore, police said on Saturday.
A file photo of Remo D Souza with his wife
