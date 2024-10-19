sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:25 IST, October 19th 2024

BREAKING: Remo D'Souza, Wife Lizelle And Five Others Booked For Duping Dance Troupe Of ₹11.96 cr

A case has been registered against choreographer Remo D'Souza, his wife and five others for allegedly cheating a dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore, police said on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A file photo of Remo D Souza with his wife
A file photo of Remo D Souza with his wife | Image: Remo D Souza/Instagram
