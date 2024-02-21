Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Share FIRST Photos From Dreamy Goa Wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani put out a joint post on Instagram sharing the first photos from their wedding in Goa. The photos have now gone viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh Jackky Bhagnani | Image:Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are now husband and wife. They tied the knot in a two-day wedding festivities in Goa in the presence of their friends and family. The couple took to their social media account to share the first photos from the dreamy ceremony.


Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani share first photos 

On February 21, Rakul and Jaccky made a joint post on Instagram sharing the first photos from their nuptials. The couple chose to keep their outfits sombre to match with the ambience on their special day. Sharing the photos they captioned the post, "Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni“.

As soon as the couple shared the photos, their fans and followers rushed to the comment section to extend their wishes. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to the comment section to write, “Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️”. Ritesh Deshmukh also commented,d “Super congratulations 💚💚💚 you beautiful people.”. Actor Varun Dhawan who was a part of the wedding festivities wrote, 


Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding surprise for his bride Rakul Preet Singh 

Producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani has the perfect wedding present for his bride Rakul Preet Singh. Jackky, who tied the knot with Rakul on Wednesday at the picturesque locale of Goa, has got a special love song for the actress. The song is a personal gift from Jackky to Rakul, adding an extra touch of romance to their upcoming wedding. A close source reveals, "Jackky has poured his heart into this love song for Rakul, and it will be a part of their marriage celebration. He wanted to gift her something meaningful and something that she will always remember."

Despite having the recorded song ready, Jackky remains tight-lipped, wanting Rakul to experience the magic first-hand during their intimate wedding in Goa. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple concluded on Tuesday evening, which was attended by close friends and family. The wedding took place on February 21, after which they will join work and give their honeymoon a skip for the time being.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 20:31 IST

