Breaking: Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Dies At 38 After A Year-long Battle With Cancer

TV actress Priya Marathe, who starred in Pavitra Rishta, Uttaran and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, breathed her last on August 31. As per reports, the actress was 38 at the time of her passing and succumbed to cancer, which she had been battling for a year. More details about her family and the last rites are yet to be known.

Following the news of her passing, Priya's fans and well-wishers took to social media to share heartfelt condolences. As per reports, the actress breathed her last at her Mira Road residence. She had been battling cancer and was receiving medical treatment for the same.

About Priya Marathe's personal and professional life

Priya Marathe is one of the most popular Marathi actresses who has played diverse roles in Hindi serials as well. Born in April 1987, Marathe was raised in Mumbai and grew up with a dream of acting. She made her acting debut soon after completing her education.

Priya made her acting debut with the Marathi serial, Ya Sukhano Ya, following which she appeared in several Marathi TV shows, including Char Divas Sasuche. Her maiden Indian TV serial was Ekta Kapoor's Kasamh Se, headlined by Prachi Desai and Ram Kapoor. Priya played the role of Vidya Bali on the show. She also appeared in the other serial by the production, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She essayed the small role of Jyoti Malhotra. The actress also formed a part of the cast of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.