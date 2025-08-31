'We Are Artists...': Pawan Singh Apologises To Anjali Raghav After She Quits Bhojpuri Industry Over Singer Touching Her Inappropriately

Bhojpuri singer, best known for the Stree 2 song Aayi Nai, has apologised to Anjali Raghav after a video featuring the singer touching her inappropriately stirred a row. In his note on Instagram stories, the Bhojpuri singer shared that it was not his intention to hurt her. The apology comes after a distressed Anjali detailed the incidents that unfolded at the event, which took place in Lucknow, and shared that she will quit Bhojpuri films over Pawan Singh's lewd act.

On August 30, Pawan Singh took to his Instagram stories to pen an apology note in Hindi. The singer mentioned, "Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran main aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari huyi, toh mujhe bura laga (Anjali, due to my busy schedule, I couldn't watch your live. When I came to know about the matter, I felt very bad)." He added that he did not intend any misbehaviour by his action and justified it by saying that they are all artists.

He added, “Mera aapke prati koi bhi ghalat intention nahi tha kyuki humlog kalakaar hai. Iske bawajood, agar aapko humari kisi bhi byawahaar se taqleef huyi ho toh uske liye main shama prarthi hoon (I had no wrong intention towards you as we are artists. Even then, if you were hurt by my behaviour, then I apologise).”



Reacting to his apology, Anjali Raghav also shared a story. She forgave Pawan Singh, claiming he is a ‘senior artist’ who has apologised. She also urged that she does not want to say anything more in the case.

Anjali Raghav and Pawan Singh were promoting their song Saiya Seva Kare in Lucknow when the incident took place. In the viral videos, Anjali could be heard talking into the mic when the singer pokes her in the waist under the pretence of checking her outfit. She gets visibly uncomfortable by this and even objects to it, but Pawan Singh continues to touch her.



In a live video, Anjali detailed, “I wanted to speak about the matter. Muje call aya ki Pawan Singh ki PR team bahut strong hai tu kuch bi aisa waisa mat likhna or they will speak nonsense about you. I avoided this matter for 2-3 days, thinking it would die down. Muje unki taraf se koi call nahi aaya hai. Main iss chhez ko bilkul bi normalise nahi karti hoon ki yeh normal hai. Kisi ladki ko bina uski permission ke touch karna normal nahi hai. Yeh same cheez Haryana mein hui hoti toh mujhe bilkul jawaab dene ki zaroorat nahi hoti, public apne aap hi jawaab deti. Muje yeh lesson mila hai ki ab main Bhojpuri industry mein kaam nahi karungi. Yeh Bhojpuri mein kaam karne ke side effects the.”