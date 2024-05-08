Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor Engaged To Cameron Fuller, Flaunts Ring At MET Gala: Reports

Advertisement

Phoebe Dynevor, best known for headlining the first instalment of Bridgerton, is reportedly engaged. The actress walked the red carpet at the MET Gala on May 6 wherein she was seen flaunting a sparkling diamond ring. As per media reports, the actress got engaged to a long-time boyfriend in a hush-hush ceremony.

Is Phoebe Dynevor engaged?

Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller sparked relationship rumours in early 2023. After almost a year of speculation, the couple is reported to have finally made their relationship official. As per E!News, the couple is engaged and all set to tie the knot.

Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller are engaged, E!News confirms. Phoebe wore her diamond ring last night at the met gala!



Best wishes to the couple💍🫶 pic.twitter.com/UqYPYua7Cn — No Context Phoebe Dynevor 🇵🇸 (@PhoebeDynspr)

As per the publication, the actress debuted her engagement ring at her recent appearance at the MET Gala. Phoebe, who played the role of Daphne Bridgerton in the regency romance, donned a custom Victoria Beckham outfit for the coveted fashion event. She tied her hair in a sleek bun to give her pink, coloured sheer gown a fashionable look. However, it was her ring that stole the show and caught the attention of social media users. Phoebe first made her public appearance with actor-producer Cameron Fuller on day 7 of the Wimbledon match in London.

A Bridgerton reunion at MET Gala

Apart from rumours of her engagement, Phoebe Dynevor also stirred the conversation for reuniting with her Bridgerton co-stars at the MET Gala ahead of the release of the third season of the show. While the actress is confirmed to not return in the third season, her photos with the stars from the show - Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley from the gala and after party are going viral on social media.

Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley at the MET Gala | Image: X

Phoebe Dynevor and Jonathan Bailey at the MET Gala | Image: X

Talking about reprising her role in the third instalment of the Bridgerton franchise, Phoebe told Variety, “Well I did my two seasons. I've done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?"