Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor Slams Hollywood’s Double Standard For Men And Women

Phoebe Dynevor recently shared details about the difficulties she is currently facing in finding good acting roles. She asserted that, in an industry where men predominate, opportunities for actresses her age are limited. Phoebe, who portrayed Daphne in the first two seasons of the popular Netflix period drama Bridgerton, said that young men and older women in the industry have more opportunities than young women do.

Phoebe acknowledged to The Evening Standard that although she landed a fulfilling lead part in Netflix's psychological thriller Fair Play, she doesn't think her career has gone as planned. The actress said, “I have read some great scripts recently. And yeah, I probably shouldn’t be saying this, but there are still, like, not that many parts going.”

Delving further into the double standards of the industry for men and women, she added, “There is such a space for male actors… there are so many of them. But when I think about the girls my age… there’s way more room for them and there is still not enough room for us. It’s a really good time for older women which is amazing and there’s a lot for these young men, but not a lot for the actresses that I know in my age bracket.”

Phoebe Dynevor reveals her future ambitions

Dynevor stated that she would like to work behind the camera in the future to develop more roles for young actresses. Dynevor shot to fame with her breakthrough role in Netflix's Bridgerton. She also received critical acclaim and a nomination for a BAFTA Rising Star for her performance in the drama Fair Play.

She portrays a woman in the movie who has to deal with lustful office politics, a jealous partner, and an unexpected promotion at a cunning hedge fund company.