British Rapper Pete Bowditch Passes Out Mid-Performance While Suspended Above Stage, Video Goes Viral

Pete Bowditch, one half of the British rap duo Pete & Bas, passed out mid-performance during a recent show. The incident took place on Monday in Chicago. A video is going viral on the internet that shows Pete performing while suspended in a harness above the stage. He lost consciousness mid-song, leaving the audience in shock. In the clip, he can be heard singing when suddenly his head slumped forward, his arms fell to his side, and the microphone crashed down the stage. The dancers continued dancing on the stage while he hung in mid-air.

Pete & Bas Team Shares Health Update

Taking to the official Instagram handle, the team addressed the scary moment and assured the fans that the rapper is doing well. "Update from management: We would like to apologise for last night’s show, the good news is Pete is now in a stable condition. We’ll be issuing refunds to all ticket holders. All current European tour dates will still be going ahead," read the post.

On Thursday, they posted another video that shows Pete lying on a hospital bed and looking healthy. The caption reads, "Right people, it looks like I’m alive. Happy days. The wife’s brought me in a takeaway pint too, so I’m finally feeling like myself again. Now, Bas and I will be going on a massive 14 date US tour in June to celebrate. See you there, people, hallelujah."

Who is Pete Bowditch?

Pete's passion for rap began in 2017 when his granddaughter played hip-hop music in his car. He then asked his friend Basil Bellgrave to join him, and since then, there has been no looking back for Pete & Bas. Both in their 70s have together released 40 singles, including Shut Ya Mouth, The Old Estate and Dents in a Peugeot.