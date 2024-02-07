English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

BTS, Katy Perry, Bob Marley: Artists Who Are Yet to Bag A Grammy

As the 2024 Grammy Awards approach closer, here's a list of notable artists, such as Nicki Minaj and Bob Marley, who surprisingly have never won the Grammy.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Grammy
Grammy | Image:Grammy
With the 2024 Grammy Awards approaching, the history of the Recording Academy's infamous snubs takes the spotlight. Here's a glance at 10 acclaimed singers, including Nicki Minaj, Bob Marley, BTS, and more, who surprisingly never clinched a Grammy despite their chart-topping hits.

Miley Cyrus

Former Disney star Miley Cyrus, with only two previous Grammy nominations, is in the spotlight this year with six nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her hit Flowers. Will this be the year she finally secures a long-awaited Grammy?

ABBA

Despite being one of the most beloved pop groups globally, ABBA has faced Grammy disappointment with five nominations but no wins. Their iconic songs like Money Money Money and Dancing Queen haven't translated into Grammy success.

Bob Marley

Reggae king Bob Marley, despite being an undisputed icon, never won a Grammy during his lifetime. It took two decades after his death for Marley to receive recognition in 2001 with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey who has 11 Grammy nominations and no wins remains resilient. Competing in five categories this year, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year, she hopes to break the trend with her impressive musical portfolio.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg who had 16 Grammy nominations famously boycotted the event in 2016. Despite the recognition, he has yet to secure a win.

Katy Perry

With 13 Grammy nominations, Katy Perry still awaits her first win. Despite the acknowledgment, Perry appreciates being recognized by the Recording Academy.

Demi Lovato

Despite two Grammy nominations, Demi Lovato is among the artists awaiting their breakthrough win. Nominated in 2017 and 2019, Lovato's contributions to music are yet to be honored with a coveted Grammy.

BTS

Despite global success, BTS which the reigning K-pop boy band sensation faced Grammy disappointment twice for hits like Dynamite and Butter. Will the 2024 awards bring the coveted trophy for the K-pop icons?

Sia

Sia, with nine Grammy nominations, wasn't able to convert any into wins. The talented singer-songwriter known for hits across genres continues to be recognized but awaits her Grammy triumph.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj who was nominated 12 times is still vying for her first win. With nominations this year for her song Barbie World, anticipation is high for whether Minaj will finally secure a Grammy at the 2024 awards.

 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

