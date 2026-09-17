CBFC Undergoes Overhaul: Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Among 18 Others

Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, filmmaker Priyadarshan and musician Ricky Kej are among 18 members appointed to the reconstituted Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the new board on Wednesday. The members will serve for three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The new board includes people from different areas of cinema, television, music, writing and theatre. The members are filmmaker Vinod Anupam, writer Manoj Joshi, filmmaker Abhishek Jain, musician Ricky Kej, filmmaker Priyadarshan, actor Suniel Shetty, singer Hansraj Hans, producer Supriya Yarlagadda, poet Yatindra Mishra, actor Roopali Ganguly, actor Preity Zinta, filmmaker Neela Madhab Panda, actor Pankaj Tripathi, actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, actor Pallavi Joshi, actor Nishigandha Wad, theatre personality Waman Kendre and writer Ramesh Patange.

The CBFC is a statutory body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and is responsible for certifying films for public exhibition in India.

The reconstitution has been carried out by the Central Government under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, along with the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024. (ANI)

