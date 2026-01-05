Celebrating 50 Years on Celluloid and Stage, Bina Baruwati Honoured

Veteran Assamese actress Bina Baruwati was felicitated on Sunday for completing fifty golden years of contribution to Assamese cinema and performing arts. The felicitation programme, titled 'Sonali Sudin- Bina baruwatir jeevonor deeghbaani', was held at Aideo Cinema Hall in Guwahati.

The event was attended by several senior personalities from the Assamese film, theatre, television and radio fraternity. Many of those present had either worked closely with Baruwati or had followed her career over the decades.

The programme was organised by her daughter, Pragya Paramita, to acknowledge the long and consistent contribution made by the actress to Assamese cinema and cultural life.



A file photo of Bina Baruwati

Bina Baruwati was born in Kalia Pani village, located between Teok and Jaji in Jorhat district. She grew up in a traditional Vaishnavite family environment, her father being a Vaishnavite Pandit Birinchi Kumar Baruwati, where religious practices, music and storytelling formed part of everyday life. Those early influences later reflected in her approach to acting, marked by restraint and realism.

Advertisement

She made her debut in Assamese cinema with Ganga Chilonir Pakhi, a film considered a milestone in Assamese cinema, which brought her early recognition. Over the years, she acted in several notable Assamese films, including Aranya, Baruahor Sansar, Bishesh Erati, Bonhongsha, Sapon, Nishiddha Nadi, Matsyagandha, Raja, Rickshawala, Maharathi, Saru Bowari, Koka Deutar Ghar Juwai, Tomar Bab,e etc. Her performances were known for their natural style and emotional control.

A file photo of Bina Baruwati

Apart from films, Baruwati remained actively associated with theatre. As a regular artiste and employee of the Drama section under the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Govt of Assam, she performed in numerous stage productions under well-known directors Sangeet Natak academy awardee Sri Dulal Roy and Abinash Sharma. Theatre, speakers at the event said, remained central to her artistic life.

Advertisement

She also made significant contributions to television and radio. Baruwati acted in several productions broadcast by Doordarshan Kendra, Guwahati, and is a B-High graded drama artiste of All India Radio, Guwahati. She has performed in more than a hundred radio plays.

Speakers at the programme also acknowledged the role of her husband, Mani Medhi, an actor and entrepreneur, whose support was described as important in sustaining her long career. They noted that his encouragement allowed her to continue her artistic work alongside family responsibilities.

Bina Baruwati in a still from a movie

In 2010, Bina Baruwati was honoured with the Aideo Sondikoi Award by the All Assam Writers’ Association. Despite completing five decades in the performing arts, she continues to remain selective and active with roles that reflect substance rather than visibility.