Cheetah Chrome, Dead Boys Guitarist, Dies At 71

Eugene Richard O’Connor, the punk rocker known as Cheetah Chrome and guitarist of the Dead Boys, passed away at the age of 71.

The bandmates have confirmed the demise of their guitarist on their Instagram handle on Sunday. They paid tribute to the musician, describing him as "architect of the punk rock movement."

“We are incredibly sad to announce the news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Cheetah Chrome. Cheetah was a true original, an architect of the punk rock movement. A one-man hurricane tearing up the musical landscape with his feral guitar riffs and manic energy. Beyond all that Cheetah was also just a really sweet guy that loved rock-roll. We extend our deepest condolences to Cheetah’s family, friends and fans around the world. His music lives on and will continue to inspire others for generations to come. We ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed Cheetah. Tony, Chris, Mark and the entire Dead Boys family,” wrote Dead Boys.