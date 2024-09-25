sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Coldplay Fever | Mumbai Rains | Middle-East Tensions |

Published 16:04 IST, September 25th 2024

Coldplay: Multiple Grammy Winning Brit Band That Went 'Up&Up' In Its 27-Year Journey

The group includes Chris Martin as the lead vocalist and pianist, Jonny Buckland on guitar, Guy Berryman on bass, and Will Champion on drums and percussion.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Coldplay is all set to perform in India in January 2025 as the band will bring their Music Of The Spheres World Tour to Mumbai
Coldplay is all set to perform in India in January 2025 as the band will bring their Music Of The Spheres World Tour to Mumbai | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

14:30 IST, September 25th 2024