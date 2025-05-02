Confirmed! Priyanka Chopra To Attend Met Gala 2025, Will Walk The Red Carpet For The 5th Time

Met Gala 2025: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to walk the red carpet fifth time at the most iconic night in haute couture. Renowned for breaking all fashion boundaries with bold and memorable choices, she has firmly established herself as a global style icon. This year, she’s ready to capture attention once more.

Priyanka Chopra to walk 2025 Met Gala red carpet

Peecee will wear a custom-designed outfit by Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing at the 2025 Met Gala, which will take place on May 5 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. She will complement her look with a magnificent piece from Bvlgari’s high jewellery collection. Given her previous appearances, fans can anticipate a breathtaking ensemble as she makes her way up the famous Met steps once again.

Additionally, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, and Isha Ambani are also expected to turn heads at the 2025 Met Gala.

Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala Look over the year

Priyanka Chopra made her stunning debut at the Met Gala in 2017, wearing a dramatic Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with an unforgettable 20-foot-long train. This dress was more than just fashion; it was a statement, catapulting her to Met Gala stardom that year.

In 2018, the Dostana actress returned in a rich ruby-red velvet Ralph Lauren gown, complete with an intricate gold beaded hood. The look exuded a regal and divine aura, perfectly complementing the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

In 2019, Priyanka fully embraced the playful essence of Camp: Notes on Fashion in a bold Dior Haute Couture outfit. Her look included a silver caged corset, a multi-hued feathered cape, voluminous curls, a striking silver crown, and avant-garde makeup, making her one of the most talked-about stars of the night.