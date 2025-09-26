Updated 26 September 2025 at 19:12 IST
Dad-To-Be Vicky Kaushal Makes First Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement With Katrina Kaif | Watch
Dad-to-be Vicky Kaushal was spotted grooving with Varun Dhawan on a peppy number in the gym. The video goes viral as it marks Chhaava actor's first appearance after pregnancy announcement with Katrina Kaif.
Perfect, the newly released dance track from the upcoming romantic drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has quickly gained popularity on social media. Guru Randhawa sang, wrote, and composed the track along with Gill Machhrai and Rony Ajnali.
As the song keeps winning hearts, actors Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan, the ‘Punjabi Munde’, also couldn’t resist vibing to the catchy number.
Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a fun video with his gym partner, Vicky. It starts with Varun enjoying a song from his upcoming film when the Sam Bahadur actor suddenly appears, showing off his cool dance moves while lip-syncing to the track.
As the video continues, both Varun and Vicky groove to the latest song in the gym. Varun wears a pink vest, while the soon-to-be father sports a black sleeveless T-shirt and a grey cap. Sharing the clip, Varun captioned it, “Punjabi Munde = perfect."
This video marks Vicky Kaushal’s first appearance after the pregnancy announcement. Four years after their intimate wedding and much speculation, the couple revealed on Instagram that they are expecting their first child, writing: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude 🙏🏽.” Friends and colleagues, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rhea Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari, filled the comments with love and blessings. Many reports suggest that the baby is due in October.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 26 September 2025 at 19:12 IST