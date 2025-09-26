Dad-To-Be Vicky Kaushal Makes First Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement With Katrina Kaif | Watch

Perfect, the newly released dance track from the upcoming romantic drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has quickly gained popularity on social media. Guru Randhawa sang, wrote, and composed the track along with Gill Machhrai and Rony Ajnali.

As the song keeps winning hearts, actors Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan, the ‘Punjabi Munde’, also couldn’t resist vibing to the catchy number.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a fun video with his gym partner, Vicky. It starts with Varun enjoying a song from his upcoming film when the Sam Bahadur actor suddenly appears, showing off his cool dance moves while lip-syncing to the track.

As the video continues, both Varun and Vicky groove to the latest song in the gym. Varun wears a pink vest, while the soon-to-be father sports a black sleeveless T-shirt and a grey cap. Sharing the clip, Varun captioned it, “Punjabi Munde = perfect."