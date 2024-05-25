Advertisement

Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18, 2023. The actress, along with her son Jaydon from her first marriage, moved to Kenya following the wedding. However, a few months into the marriage reports suggested trouble in paradise. While the actress has neither confirmed nor denied her separation rumours, she has often made bold social media statements fuelling speculations of everything not being well between the couple.

Dalljiet Kaur’s cryptic note draws social media attention

On May 24, Dalljiet took to her Instagram account to share a video from her recent photoshoot. However, what caught the attention of social media users was her caption which traded along the lines of staying silent and enduring. The cryptic note has further fuelled the speculations of her separation from Nikhil Patel.

The actress shared a video of herself dressed in an over-the-top outfit and heavy jewellery. She captioned the post, “She chooses her silence for the sake of her kids. While her family holds her tight not to let her fall. She waits.” Dalljiet juped on the ongoing trend of dressing like courtesans inspired by the recently released web series Heeramnadi, for her bridal-themed shoot.

Dalljiet Kaur drops her second husband’s surname

Rumours of Dalljiet and Nihkil’s separation first began in February earlier this year. The actress had removed all her wedding photos with Nikhil from her social media account. This came after the actress flew to India alone with her son Jaydon, fuelling speculations. However, at the time, the actress’ team sent out a statement asserting that she was in the country to tend to her parents’ medical emergency and requested privacy in her private matters for the sake of her son.

Later, Dalljiet dropped the surname of her second husband from her Instagram username. The Kneya-based businessman had too, removed all photos with the actress from his account. Currently, the couple’s social media activity is the root of all speculation. They are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.