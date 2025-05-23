Dayaben Rocked, Jethalal And Bapuji In Shock: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fans Are Blown Away By Disha Vakani's 'Hot' Dance Number

Disha Vakani Viral Video: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Disha Vakani aka ‘Dayaben’ has been trending online recently after an old video resurfaced on social media. She is known for playing iconic Dayaben in TMKOC from 2008 to 2017, and fans fondly remember her as the cute and innocent wife of "Tapu Ke Papa." However, the viral video shows her in a totally different avatar. Many hailed her as a "queen," while few were unable to digest her moves.

Disha Vakani aka Daya Bhabhi’s old dance video goes viral

An old video reportedly of Disha Vakani, shared by Gamer 007 on YouTube some years ago with courtesy credited to Venus Worldwide Entertainment, has recently resurfaced on social media, sparking buzz among fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the clip, Disha Vakani showcases a strikingly different look as she dances energetically.

Although the video's exact origins remain unclear, several reports suggest it could be from one of Disha Vakani’s early projects. However, no official confirmation has been provided yet. This can be a morphed video but there are no reactions or official statements came out so far.

Netizens back Disha Vakani, says, ‘Definitely Outshine Babitaji…’

TMKOC fans filled the comments section with reactions. Some teased that Dayaben had clearly outshine Babitaji, while others shared GIFs of Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, from the show.

Many fans of Disha Vakani also came to her defence. One user commented, “This is how an outsider is treated in the showbiz world.” Another added, “As a struggler, they have to take the work they get. Why judge them? At least she worked hard and isn’t a nepo kid.”