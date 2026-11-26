Delhi Police have registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari at Saket Police Station over derogatory remarks about Bihari women, the Chhath festival and the sindoor tradition.

The case follows a complaint alleging that the comedian made objectionable comments about women's dignity, religious beliefs and cultural practices during a comedy performance in South Delhi on October 24.

Delhi Police registered an FIR following a complaint by author and poet Nilotpal Mrinal. The incident has also triggered political condemnation, with members of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) demanding strict legal action against the comedian.

According to the complaint, objectionable remarks were allegedly made about women from Bihar, their religious sentiments and cultural traditions during an event held at a club in Saket recently. The controversy also involves alleged remarks concerning Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 79, 196, 296 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complainant has sought action against Maheshwari, the event organisers and the comedy club. The complaint has also called for an investigation into the event's video recordings, social media posts and other digital material.



Police will examine the available video recordings and other evidence as part of the investigation.

Members of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) approached the authorities over the alleged remarks, stating that the comments had hurt the religious sentiments and dignity of women from Bihar.

Chandraprabha Bhatia, National Women's President of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), said the party had approached the police over the comedian's alleged comments.



“I am the National Women's President of the Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas. We are here to file a complaint that Maheshwari ji made an indecent remark, and we are here against that. Chhath is a matter of faith. It is linked to our religious traditions. We apply sindoor and pray for our husband's well-being.”

Questioning the appropriateness of such remarks in public entertainment, Bhatia said, “This kind of indecent remark raises questions...should stand-up comedians make such indecent remarks in society?”

She also questioned the audience's response to the alleged comments and called for stringent action.

“So we request the government to give the strictest punishment so that in the future, no one makes such indecent remarks about women. This is also a matter of women's safety, respect, and dignity.”

Bhatia confirmed that the performance had taken place in Saket and said the party wanted action under the relevant legal provisions.

“We want the strictest possible action to be taken against them and charges to be applied, because the case should be registered under the relevant sections,” she added.

Advocate Sushil Kumar, National President of the Lok Janshakti Party, said the party had taken up the matter following instructions from its national leadership.



He alleged that Maheshwari's comments targeted Bihari women and the Chhath festival, adding that party president Chirag Paswan had directed members to pursue strict action.

“Today we have all come here on behalf of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party led by Ram Vilas. Comedian Yash Maheshwari made a comment about us Biharis, about Bihari women, and about our great Chhath festival, a major celebration, in such a way that we cannot even say it in front of you all,” he said.

Kumar said the party leadership had instructed members to seek registration of an FIR and pursue the matter through the legal process.

“That is why he immediately instructed that the strictest possible action should be taken on this and an FIR should be registered against him. He always talks about 'Bihar First', so according to that, because he used such words towards women, we demand strict action against them regarding this matter,” he said.

Reacting to the possibility of an apology from the comedian, Kumar maintained that an apology alone would not address the concerns raised by the community.

He said, “What's the point of just apologising? The self-respect of all Biharis has been hurt. The way they spoke disrespectfully about our Bihari women and mothers, using such language, an apology doesn't fix that. Strict action should be taken against him so that no comedian uses such language in the future.”

He further called for a clear message against remarks targeting religious sentiments, caste, religion or gender.

Kumar also claimed that a case had been registered in Bihar and said further complaints could follow. He demanded Maheshwari's immediate arrest.

The controversy gained wider attention after Maheshwari uploaded a stand-up comedy video reportedly titled Morally Questionable on November 21, 2026. The video was reportedly recorded during his October 24 performance at a comedy club in Saket, South Delhi.

In the performance, the comedian allegedly made a sexually explicit comparison involving the long streak of orange sindoor traditionally applied by married Bihari women during Chhath Puja. The remarks also included jokes about domestic violence.

Clips from the performance subsequently circulated on social media platforms, including X and Instagram, prompting criticism from social media users and cultural groups over the alleged disrespect towards women and the religious significance of Chhath.

Maheshwari subsequently removed the clip and issued a public apology. He also reportedly deactivated his Instagram account following the backlash.

However, the controversy has continued to attract political and legal attention, with complaints and police cases reported in both Delhi and Bihar. (ANI)

