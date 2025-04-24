Dhanashree Verma To Make Acting Debut In Telugu Film 2 Months After Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal: Report

A month after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma is ready to make a striking comeback with her acting debut in the Telugu film Akasam Daati Vastaava. The film, which focuses on dance, is produced by the renowned Dil Raju, famous for hits such as Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Varisu, and HIT: The First Case.

Dhanashree Verma to make acting debut with Dil Raju: Reports

Directing by Sri Sasi Kumar, Akasam Daati Vastaava features a new cast, with details expected to be revealed soon, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter India. Previous reports indicated that choreographer Yash would take on the lead role, while Malayalam actress Karthika Muralidharan is set for a key part. Dhanshree is reported to be part of the film. Reports also mentioned that Dhanashree has already filmed some portions of the movie in Mumbai, with the remaining scenes shot in Hyderabad. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Recently, Dhanashree made headlines due to her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The couple married on December 22, 2020, but in February 2025, they reportedly filed for divorce, which was finalised in March 2025.

Dhanashree career in the entertainment industry so far

Dhanashree Verma has appeared in various dance tracks, including "Kamsin Kali" from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, alongside Tony Kakkar, and "Baby Girl" with Guru Randhawa. She also featured in "Balle Ni Balle" with Aparshakti Khurana and "Dekha Ji Dekha Maine," a song by Jyoti Nooran.