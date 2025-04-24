Dhanashree Verma To Make Acting Debut In Telugu Film 2 Months After Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal: Report

Updated April 24th 2025, 19:08 IST
A month after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma is ready to make a striking comeback with her acting debut in the Telugu film Akasam Daati Vastaava. The film, which focuses on dance, is produced by the renowned Dil Raju, famous for hits such as Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Varisu, and HIT: The First Case.
Directing by Sri Sasi Kumar, Akasam Daati Vastaava features a new cast, with details expected to be revealed soon, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter India. Previous reports indicated that choreographer Yash would take on the lead role, while Malayalam actress Karthika Muralidharan is set for a key part. Dhanshree is reported to be part of the film. Reports also mentioned that Dhanashree has already filmed some portions of the movie in Mumbai, with the remaining scenes shot in Hyderabad. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.
Recently, Dhanashree made headlines due to her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The couple married on December 22, 2020, but in February 2025, they reportedly filed for divorce, which was finalised in March 2025.
Also Read: Pahalgam Terror Attack: Jailer Composer Anirudh Ravichander Postpones Hukum World Tour's Bengaluru Concert Ticket Sales
Dhanashree Verma has appeared in various dance tracks, including "Kamsin Kali" from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, alongside Tony Kakkar, and "Baby Girl" with Guru Randhawa. She also featured in "Balle Ni Balle" with Aparshakti Khurana and "Dekha Ji Dekha Maine," a song by Jyoti Nooran.
Born and raised in Mumbai, Dhanashree holds a dentistry degree. Despite her medical career, her love for dance led her to train under the renowned choreographer Shiamak Davar. She later founded her own dance academy, the Dhanashree Verma Company.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 24th 2025, 19:08 IST