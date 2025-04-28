Dharmendra's Latest Workout Session In Swimming Pool At 89 Has Impressed Fans, Say 'He Is Ageing Backwards'

Jaat actor’s dad Dharmendra flabbergasts his fans every time he posts something on his social media. On April 28, he posted a video of himself exercising in a swimming pool. Wearing a casual T-shirt and a hat, he floats with the help of a tube while performing hand exercises and body movements using a ball, displaying impressive agility and flexibility. Seeing his unwavering dedication to fitness at the age of 89, internet users flocked to the comments to praise the Sholay actor's commitment.

Veteran actor Dharmendra shows swimming skills at 89

The actor posted a new video on his Instagram, this time featuring his instructor in a swimming pool. Guided by the instructor, Dharmendra performed leg exercises and worked on improving his physical movements.

Fans found the now-viral video inspiring, with many praising the actor's fitness in the comments. One fan wrote, “Respect for Dharmendra sir. Lovely human forever," while another commented, “Workout in waters. Best wishes for being fit with muscles."

His son, actor Bobby Deol and daughter Esha Deol responded with a series of heart emojis in the post. This isn’t the first time the actor has shared glimpses of his exercise and fitness routine.

Dharmendra's physiotherapy video leaves fans stun

In a social media post, Dharmendra is shown lying on a bed as his trainer helps him perform leg rotations using a foot stretcher strap. Despite the visible challenge, the veteran actor completes a series of rotations and reverse rotations.