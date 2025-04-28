HIT 3: Filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu Asks Under-18 Audience To 'Stay Away' From Nani Starrer

Nani is gearing up for the release of his next HIT: The Third Case, which is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. However, ahead of the release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested some cuts and granted an 'A'(Adult) rating owing to the violent scenes. In a recent pre-release event, director Sailesh Kolanu addressed the same and sent a message to all the under-18 audience, who were excited but will now be unable to watch the movie.

HIT 3 director Sailesh Kolanu's message to the under-18 audience

During the event, Kolanu shared that from the start, they knew the kind of violence they would be showing and its consequences. They were aware that it would not be suitable for an audience under 18. "The film is going to be violent. So, for under-18 audiences, it may not be a suitable watch. So very responsibly, we’re telling, ‘Under-18 stay away from HIT 3’," he added.

The third instalment is likely to show Nani's gory and brutal cop avatar, Arjun Sarkaar. The board has asked the makers for both audio and visual cuts. They have been asked to limit the use of cuss words like 'f**k'. The slang 'c*****a' has also been asked to be used in limited places. They have also suggested some cuts/modifications in violent scenes, such as butchering of the neck, a girl being tortured and a pool of blood. The blood-spilling effect in the movie was reduced by 50%, and severed body parts were darkened.

The disclaimer has also been added that the makers have used a CGI baby in the film.

More about HIT: The Third Case