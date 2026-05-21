Jasmine Sandlas Halts Her Dehradun Concert After Barricade Collapse, Video Goes Viral

Jasmine Sandlas, who has been basking in the success of her Dhurandhar: The Revenge song, witnessed a mishap at her Dehradun concert. It occurred near the audience area, leading to a brief chaos at the venue. The video of the same is going viral on the internet.

Jasmine Sandlas halts Dehradun concert

In a video going viral on the internet, we can see a section of the barricade collapsing, resulting in people falling on each other. This created chaos, and the concert was immediately paused. Jasmine was alerted as her back was facing the audience, and she stopped her performance. The singer directed the internal team and on-ground security personnel to take charge of the situation and ensure everyone's safety.

The singer also apologised to attendees for the mishap and specifically asked her internal team to take over the situation. She said, “I am so sorry guys, this is happening. Can my internal team take this over? I want my entire internal team to take this over. These security guys are very aggressive. I want my team to solve this immediately”.

Who is Jasmine Sandlas?

She is a Punjabi singer who began her Bollywood singing career with the Kick song Yaar Na Miley. Recently, she struck gold for his hit tracks Shararat, Main Aur Tu and Jaiye Sajana from the Dhurandhar franchise. She is also known for her songs, including Taras (Munjya), Illegal Weapon, Aaja Oye (Ulajh) and Nasha (Raid 2).

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Apart from being a singer, she is also a lyricist and has penned the songs, including Shararat, Jaiye Sajana, Main Aur Tu, Vaari Jaavan, Raat Jashan Di, Ruseya and Ashiqaan.