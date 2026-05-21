Dhurandhar Raw And Undekha To Release On Netflix, Netizens Mistake For Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release In India: Jiohotstar Ki Fielding Set Kar Di

Movie buffs in India have been eagerly awaiting the release of Ranveer Singh's starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge on OTT. While the 'Raw and Undekha' version is already streaming overseas on Netflix, people are waiting to watch the same. A few days ago, the makers announced that in India, the Dhurandhar: The Revenge Raw and Undekha version will release in June. However, unlike the prequel, which premiered on Netflix, the sequel will be released on JioHotstar. Now, as June approaches, Netflix has announced the first instalment of Dhurandhar's Raw And Undekha, which will release in India tomorrow, leaving netizens confused.

When and where to watch Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha on OTT?

During the wee hours of Thursday, Netflix took to its official Instagram handle and shared a poster announcing that the Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha version will release on the digital platform on May 22. The film will be available in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Soon after the platform shared the post, netizens believed that Netflix had also acquired the rights to stream Dhurandhar: The Revenge, while others were left confused.

A user wrote, "Then what about JioStar coming on 4th June? I’m really confused. Is anyone else confused about this too?" Another wrote, "I am confused! Dhurandhar part 1 is already there on Netflix. What is this Raw and Undekha? Can anyone please explain!?" A third user wrote, "O teri... jiohotstar ki fielding set kar di". A fan wrote, "Meanwhile Hotstar Crying in corner."

Those who understood asked the others to relax and said that it was just the first part. "Relax, guys, Part 1 hai," a user wrote. "Guys, chill, it's part 1," another wrote. On noticing the same, a user asked Netflix, why didn't they release this version way before, "Why didn't they release this version at first?

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

When will Dhuradhar: The Revenge release on JioHotstar?

The Raw and Undekha version of the sequel will have its grand digital premiere on June 4 at 7 PM and will start streaming on JioHotstar from June 5.