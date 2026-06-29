Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Faces Massive Backlash For 3-Hours Delay At Hyderabad Concert, Lip-syncing During Show

Jasmine Sandlas's Hyderabad concert on July 27 has come under the scanner on social media. Attendees have alleged that the Dhurandhar singer kept them waiting for several hours and arrived long after the scheduled time. The concert attendees have also claimed that the singer was lip-syncing to songs rather than putting up a live show.

Jasmine Sandlas slammed for Hyderabad concert

Jasmine performed at Hyderabad's Quake Arena on Saturday. Hours after the concert, social media was flooded with mixed reactions about the show. Attendees shared multiple videos from the concert expressing their disappointment over the show. Not just the singer's criticism, but also came the way of the organisers. Several complaints were also about the poor event planning.

A user who allegedly attended the show said, “I was a big fan of her but literally disappointed so much!! The show was supposed to start at 8 pm @jasminesandlas you came at 11:20 with no acknowledgement or apology at all ?? THREE HOURS LATE !!! And then you come and lip sync, literally what, on a live show??? Then leave abruptly at end, without any thank you, sorry or anything at all!!”

Calling the organisation a ‘scam', an attendee took to the comment section to mention that the food at the venue was also overpriced and people were made to wait for it for hours. However, fans of the singer mentioned that her performance was electrifying and that they had a good time at the concert.



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