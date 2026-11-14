Dhvani Bhanushali, Vaaste Singer, Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Yash Bhanushali, Flaunts Diamond Ring | Photos

Dhvani Bhanushali, who is known for singing in movies like Veere Di Wedding, Kabir Singh and Saaho, among others, on Friday announced her engagement to boyfriend Yash Bhanushali. The singer took to her social media handle and shared photos of a dreamy proposal. In one of the photographs, Dhvani is seen proudly flaunting her engagement ring.

Inside Dhvani Bhanushali & Yash Bhanushali's dreamy proposal

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a carousel lovey-dovey post with a sweet caption, "Found me my cupcake for life (red heart emoji). Said yessss."

Soon after she shared the post, her friends and family congratulated the couple in the comment section. Sukriti Kakar, Asees Kaur and Shirley Setia wrote, "Congratulations followed by heart emoticons".

Who is Dhvani Bhanushali's fiancé, Yash Bhanushali?

Not much is known about Yash; reportedly, he is an entrepreneur with interests in the gaming, esports and creative industries. He is also associated with Orangutan, an Indian gaming and esports organisation.

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Meanwhile, Dhvani is the daughter of producer Vinod Bhanushali. She made her Bollywood playback singing debut with the song Ishtehaar from the 2018 film Welcome to New York. However, it was her hit track Vaaste that brought her widespread recognition and catapulted her to fame. She has sung songs such as Tum Hi Aana, Sauda Khara Khara and Ban Piya, among others.

Apart from singing, she also stepped into acting with the romantic comedy film Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam (2024), co-starring Aashim Gulati. The movie was not well received by the audience. The singer is yet to announce her next projects.