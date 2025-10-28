Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Colonial Farm House Features Furniture From World War 2, Lush Green Verandas And One-of-a-kind Parsi Decor

Bollywood diva Diana Penty recently appeared in Prime Video’s web series Do You Wanna Partner alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, along with her longtime cook Dilip, visited Cocktail actress’s beautiful heritage home. The moment they entered the house, everyone was amazed by the charm, which felt like a piece of old-world Europe hidden in the heart of Mumbai.

Inside Diana Penty 100-year-old house

The house was first owned by Diana’s great-grandfather and is over a century old. Almost everything inside it including the furniture, the décor, all belongs to the same period. With its Parsi-style architecture, lofty ceilings, large windows, wooden staircases, grand doors, and leafy verandah, the home radiates the charm of a colonial-era cottage.

Diana Penty’s house | Image: YouTube

The tall ceilings rise above classy aged wooden furniture, and every corner carries a sense of nostalgia from a gentler past. The green verandah, open wooden staircases, and wide windows let in Mumbai’s golden sunlight, creating a soft, warm glow throughout the home.

Diana Penty’s house | Image: YouTube

Big windows inviting atmosphere not from modern design trends but from memories and pieces passed down through generations.

Advertisement

Diana Penty’s house | Image: YouTube

While exploring the living room, Farah noticed a vintage carousel-like object and asked, “What is this merry-go-round-looking thing?” Diana Penty laughed and replied, “It’s been here since I was a child! Someone gifted it to my grandfather or great-grandfather. I heard it might have come from a World War II ship.”

Diana Penty’s house | Image: YouTube

Diana Penty’s house | Image: YouTube

Pastel-coloured sofas, floral cushions, and antique lamps together create a soft, feminine atmosphere.

Advertisement

Diana Penty’s house | Image: YouTube