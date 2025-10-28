Updated 28 October 2025 at 16:03 IST
Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Colonial Farm House Features Furniture From World War 2, Lush Green Verandas And One-of-a-kind Parsi Decor
Step inside Diana Penty’s ancestral house, which is over 100 years old and almost everything, from the furniture to the decor, dates back to the same colonial era.
Bollywood diva Diana Penty recently appeared in Prime Video’s web series Do You Wanna Partner alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, along with her longtime cook Dilip, visited Cocktail actress’s beautiful heritage home. The moment they entered the house, everyone was amazed by the charm, which felt like a piece of old-world Europe hidden in the heart of Mumbai.
Inside Diana Penty 100-year-old house
The house was first owned by Diana’s great-grandfather and is over a century old. Almost everything inside it including the furniture, the décor, all belongs to the same period. With its Parsi-style architecture, lofty ceilings, large windows, wooden staircases, grand doors, and leafy verandah, the home radiates the charm of a colonial-era cottage.
The tall ceilings rise above classy aged wooden furniture, and every corner carries a sense of nostalgia from a gentler past. The green verandah, open wooden staircases, and wide windows let in Mumbai’s golden sunlight, creating a soft, warm glow throughout the home.
Big windows inviting atmosphere not from modern design trends but from memories and pieces passed down through generations.
While exploring the living room, Farah noticed a vintage carousel-like object and asked, “What is this merry-go-round-looking thing?” Diana Penty laughed and replied, “It’s been here since I was a child! Someone gifted it to my grandfather or great-grandfather. I heard it might have come from a World War II ship.”
Pastel-coloured sofas, floral cushions, and antique lamps together create a soft, feminine atmosphere.
Outside the house features a small farm. Overall, Diana Penty’s mumbai home reflects a slower, more mindful lifestyle. Its beauty doesn’t lie in marble floors or chandeliers but in the aged wood, open spaces, and the sense of history that lives within its walls.
