Did Bhuvam Bam Undergo Plastic Surgery? Taaza Khabar Actor Says, 'Had To Be In A Certain Look' For A New Show

Taza Khabar actor Bhuvan Bam made the headlines today after he responded to claims going around on the internet about him undergoing the knife. A Reddit user posted his recent clean-shaven photos alongside older ones, sparking comparisons. While some users confidently suggested he had surgery, others speculated he simply changed his appearance. BB now revealed the truth.

Bhuvam Bam reacts to plastic surgery rumours

After reading the comments, Bhuvan Bam himself addressed the rumours about surgery, explaining that his transformation was due to diet and exercise. He wrote, "Hi doston (friends), I thoroughly enjoyed reading all the comments about my supposed surgery (laughing face emoji). Even I felt the same when I noticed the change in my facial structure, as if I’d undergone surgery. But it’s actually the result of 60 minutes of cardio and one hour of strength training, along with a strict diet. It works wonders, believe me."

Bhuvan also shared a post with an old photo of himself, highlighting how appearances naturally change over time. He added, "By the way, the second photo is nearly a decade old, so of course, people’s looks evolve. A few weeks ago, I did have lip surgery to remove a painful boil, called a ‘mucocele’. It was necessary as I was preparing for a show and needed to maintain a specific look. But thanks for all your guesses, which are like ‘andhere mein lath ghumaana (wild guesses)’ (laughing face emoji). Take care, everyone. Lots of love."

How did Bhuvam Bam's plastic surgery rumours start?

On June 3, an anonymous Reddit user shared a post captioned, "Has Bhuvan Bam undergone any surgery? Plastic Surgery - Doctor gives what God doesn't give you." The post further questioned, "Did he have any procedures done? He looks very different these days. Please don't say it's diet and ageing. Hahaha, don't fool us." The post quickly went viral, sparking widespread discussion.

One user responded, "I think there's something different about his jawline... it seems more square." Another comment stated, "He looks completely different! Most likely on hair medication, and his jawline does look altered." A third person added, "Possibly a hair transplant, rhinoplasty, or something done to his jawline." Another reply speculated, "There are definite changes to his jawline that aren't from diet or exercise. The shape seems more even now. Maybe fillers, though technically not surgery, so that's clever wordplay. I wouldn't have recognised him at all."