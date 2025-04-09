Did Jonita Gandhi Copy Rihanna’s Iconic Outfit At Junos Awards 2025? Netizens Point Out Similarities

Jonita Gandhi, who is the voice behind superhit tracks like Gilehriyaan, What Jhumka, Dil Ka Telephone, and more has performed at the 54th Juno Awards Rogers Arena in Vancouver on March 31, 2025. The singer-songwriter was nominated in the category of South Asian Music at the prestigious Canadian Music Awards. Her stage presence was at the next level however, this time, it wasn't just her voice that stole the show it was her jaw-dropping outfit that had all eyes glazzing on her.

Jonita Gandhi Junos Awards 2025 outfit gives fans a flashback of Rihanna’s iconic look

Manish Malhotra styled Jonita in a dazzling sequined dress of gold, blue, and pink that fit her like a dream. The outfit elegantly covered her head, blending regal charm with modern boldness, giving her the appearance of a high-fashion sorceress casting a musical spell. As she performed under dazzling lights, the sequins seemed to move with the rhythm, almost as if they were part of the performance.

Her outfit and performance reminded fans of Rihanna’s iconic look at Anant Ambani’s wedding. In the comments, one user wrote, “She looks similar to Rihanna,” while another added, “Isn’t this the same as what Rihanna wore at Anant Ambani’s wedding?” Many praised her effortless style.

Who won South Asian Music Recording of the Year at Junos Awards 2025?