Kitne Mein Bika? Trolls Flood Parineeti Chopra's Instagram With Nasty Comments After Raghav Chadha Defects To BJP

In a shocking move, seven AAP leaders, including Raghav Chadha, joined the BJP. For many, Raghav's resignation from the APP was written on the wall. Netizens had noticed how he had taken down all his anti-BJP posts from X in the past few months. Defection rumours gathered pace after AAP removed Raghav as its Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha and replaced him with Ashok Mittal in April. On social media, Raghav claimed being gagged by his own party and now, he has joined the BJP along with six other MPs.

Raghav's political move has invited scutiny and trolling on social media. Many called him an opportunist, while others questioned his loyalty and political standing. Netizens even threatened to unfollow him on social media. Raghav's wife Parineeti Chopra's Instagram posts have also been flooded with nasty comments after the former joined the BJP. "Aap se achchi acting to aap ke husband karta hai (sic)," read a comment. Another netizen questioned, "Kitne me bika raghav (sic)."

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Trolling aimed at Parineeti amplified since she has been sharing his political speeches on her timeline, praising his people-centric policies. On Google Trends, Parineeti and Raghav became top trends, with many searching for their combined net worth, while others looking up their family ties online.

Raghav’s journey from being an accountant to becoming the youngest Member of Parliament at the age of 33, all is being revisited in the light of his big political turnaround.

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