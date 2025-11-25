Updated 25 November 2025 at 21:48 IST
Did Palaash Muchhal ‘Cheat’ On Smriti Mandhana Days Before Their Wedding? Alleged 'Leaked' Chats Goes Viral
Smriti Mandhana cleared out all wedding-related posts from social media, including her engagement announcement and proposal video, sparking curiosity among netizens about what might have happened.
Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's wedding with singer Palaash Muchhal has been postponed after the bride-to-be's father experienced symptoms of a heart attack on Sunday. Notably, Palash Mucchal was also hospitalised yesterday due to health issues.
Earlier, speaking to a media publication, his mother shared that the singer is suffering from massive stress owing to his closeness to Smriti Mandhana's father, who reportedly fell ill, leading to the postponement of the wedding.
Following this, Smriti cleared out all wedding-related posts from social media, including her engagement announcement and proposal video, sparking curiosity among netizens about what might have happened.
Many burning narratives are also being fanned. While the couple has not acknowledged any of these claims, social media users are convinced that there is more to the official explanation.
The ‘cheating’ rumour began when a few alleged screenshots of an Instagram chat, claimed to be private messages between Palash and a girl, started circulating on Reddit, X and Instagram. The account that posted them has now been deactivated, and the screenshots are unverified. Yet they continue to spread online.
The chats alleging that Palaash Muchhal had ‘cheated’ on Mandhana with a choreographer who worked at the pre-wedding events. Following this, another internet user claimed that an unknown woman shared "flirty chats" between Palash and the girl (Mary D'Costa). While a section of the internet is asking for the authenticity of these claims, others seemingly believe the speculated angle.
These photos and claims could not be verified. It is noted that Smriti and Palaash both follow each other and have just removed wedding photos.
Palaash and Smriti had been celebrating their wedding festivities for the past few days, but on November 23, their plans came to an unexpected halt after her father was admitted to a hospital in Sangli and is currently under observation. Her manager confirmed that she has postponed the wedding indefinitely until her father recovers. Palak Muchhal also shared an Instagram story, stating that the wedding has been put on hold.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 25 November 2025 at 21:46 IST