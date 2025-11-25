Palak Muchhal Visits Brother Palash Muchhal In Hospital Amid Reports Of His Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Getting Cancelled

Palash Muchhal's wedding to the Indian cricketing champ Smriti Mandhana has been in the headlines. Following a health scare in the family of the cricketer, their wedding was postponed after a few pre-wedding festivities had already been concluded in Sangli. Amid the postponement, the groom, Palash Muchchal, has been hospitalised in Mumbai. This comes amid a minor health scare the singer had two days earlier.

Palak Muchchal visits ailing brother in hospital

On November 25, Palak Muchchal, who is a well-known Bollywood playback singer, was spotted arriving at the SVR Hospital in Mumbai to visit her brother. It remains unknown why Palash has been admitted to the hospital. His sister was seen arriving at the hospital in a solid, blue ensemble. She refused to speak to the members of the media or pose for the paparazzi stationed at the hospital.

Palash's mother was also spotted leaving the hospital. She looked visibly devastated and worried amid looming concerns around her son's health. The family is yet to share why Palash has been hospitalised. Earlier, speaking to a media publication, his mother shared that the singer is suffering from massive stress owing to his closeness to Smriti Mandhana's father, who reportedly fell ill, leading to the postponement of the wedding.

Advertisement

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchchal's wedding cancelled, not postponed?

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchchal were scheduled to tie the knot on November 23; however, the festivities were postponed after the cricketer's father fell severely ill. Following this, the groom's family returned to Mumbai, irking social media users. Some even observed that Smriti and her teammate Jemimah Rodrigues have removed all the posts of the pre-wedding festivities from their social media accounts. This raised speculations about the couple's wedding being called off instead of rescheduled.



Also Read: Smriti Mandhana's Father's Dancing Video At Sangeet Goes Viral After He Suffers Heart Attack On Daughter's Wedding Day

A screengrab of Palak Muchchal's story | Image: Instagram

Amid this, Palak Muchchal took to her Instagram account to share a story confirming that the wedding has been put on hold.



Also Read: Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal Postpone Wedding Indefinitely Amid Unexpected Family Medical Emergency