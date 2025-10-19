Did Viral TikToker Khaby Lame Die In Road Accident? Here's The Truth As Rumours Swirl Online

The viral social media influencer and TikToker Khaby Lame is known for his poker face humour and hand gesture. He went viral for making spoof videos of internet hacks and acquired millions of followers on various social media platforms. However, it was recently speculated that Khaby had died after getting involved in an accident. This left many worried while others couldn't believe that that the young influencer was no more. However, it turns out that death reports about Khaby are a hoax.

The rumours originated from several clickbait pages and fake social media accounts, which shared edited images of a car crash alongside misleading thumbnails and texts "RIP Khaby Lame" and "TikTok star dies in car accident" written over it. The posts lacked any credible source and were often linked to suspicious websites aimed at stealing personal data through phishing tactics.

Misleading images circulated on social media saying Khaby Lame had died | Image: X

Khaby himself busted his death rumours as he posted a video a couple of days back in which he recreated his signature hand pose and poker face expressions.

Internet relieved after Khaby Lame posts a video

After it became evident that Khaby Lame's death rumours were false, many shared the correct information on social media in efforts to curtail fake news surrounding the TikToker's health and well being. Others were happy to learn that Khaby was hale and hearty.