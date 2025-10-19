Updated 19 October 2025 at 22:00 IST
Did Viral TikToker Khaby Lame Die In Road Accident? Here's The Truth As Rumours Swirl Online
Khaby Lame went viral for making spoof videos of internet hacks and acquired millions of followers on various social media platforms.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
The viral social media influencer and TikToker Khaby Lame is known for his poker face humour and hand gesture. He went viral for making spoof videos of internet hacks and acquired millions of followers on various social media platforms. However, it was recently speculated that Khaby had died after getting involved in an accident. This left many worried while others couldn't believe that that the young influencer was no more. However, it turns out that death reports about Khaby are a hoax.
The rumours originated from several clickbait pages and fake social media accounts, which shared edited images of a car crash alongside misleading thumbnails and texts "RIP Khaby Lame" and "TikTok star dies in car accident" written over it. The posts lacked any credible source and were often linked to suspicious websites aimed at stealing personal data through phishing tactics.
Khaby himself busted his death rumours as he posted a video a couple of days back in which he recreated his signature hand pose and poker face expressions.
Internet relieved after Khaby Lame posts a video
After it became evident that Khaby Lame's death rumours were false, many shared the correct information on social media in efforts to curtail fake news surrounding the TikToker's health and well being. Others were happy to learn that Khaby was hale and hearty.
One fan even posted, "I'm sorry, but the claim that Khaby Lame has died following a stunt collapse is false. Khaby Lame is alive and well. There are no credible news reports or official statements confirming such an incident. Recent rumors about his death are baseless and have been debunked." Another said, "Khaby Lame continues to be active on social media, engaging with his followers and participating in various public events. He remains one of the most followed influencers on TikTok, known for his humorous and silent reactions to overly complicated life hacks." Another netizen wrote, "Thank you for sharing the truth. I was so sad."
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 19 October 2025 at 22:00 IST