Pooja Bedi Reveals Parveen Babi's Suspicion About 'Secret Service Tampering With Her Food', Says 'I Got Concerned And Confused'

Kabir Bedi and Parveen Babi's relationship has been much discussed in media reports. The two became romantically involved while Kabir had not separated with his the wife Protima. While Kabir and Protima were still legally married, they sought comfort outside wedlock. It is said that Kabir and Parveen broke up because the latter's mental health was deteriorating and she was wary of seeking medical support. Parveen was later diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and despite her tasting the heights of stardom in the film industry, she gradually withdrew from public life and the film industry. She passed away in 2005 at the age of 50.

In a recent interview, Kabir Bedi's daughter Pooja recalled her meetings with Parveen during her turbulent times. According to Pooja, Parveen suspected that the "secret service" or the FBI was "tampering" with her food and that is why she only ate eggs.

Parveen Babi left the film industry in the 1980s and turned into a recluse | Image: X

Pooja shared, “I remember that many years later she had come back to India. Everyone was saying that something was wrong with her. I went to her home; she opened her door, and she looked so different. She had put on a lot of weight, and she had wild hair.”

Parveen Babi was found dead at 50 at her Mumbai apartment | Image: X

“Suddenly, she said, ‘I am sorry that I can't offer you food because I only eat eggs'". I asked her why she ate only eggs, and she replied, "This is the one thing they can't tamper with." I asked her, "Who?" She said, "The Secret Service, or the FBI,'” Pooja added.