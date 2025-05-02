HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani Starrer Slows Down By 85%, But Likely To Beat Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 Lifetime Biz Today

Updated May 2nd 2025, 17:11 IST
HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani's HIT: The Third Case became the Telugu star's 2nd biggest opener after Dasara. The movie released on the occasion of Labour Day and grossed ₹19 crore in all languages in India on day 1. This is despite the film getting an A certificate from the censor board. After a good opening on Thursday, the collections took a tremendous hit on Friday.
By 4.30 pm, HIT 3 had collected just ₹ 2.98 crore. This drop in collection was around 85% from its opening day biz. However, on the promising side, the fact is that the theatre occupancy remained solid, 34% for the morning shows, which rose close to 55% in the afternoon. The evening and night occupancy for the film is expected to be higher.
By early evening, HIT: The Third Case had collected over ₹22 crore. It is expected to surpass the lifetime biz of the second installment of the crime thriller franchise, which Adivi Sesh headlined, today. Sailesh Kolanu is the writer and director of the film series based on the HIT (Homicide Intervention Team), which is tasked with investigating brutal crimes.
HIT: The First Case released in 2022 and starred Vishwak Sen as the lead investigator. HIT: The Second Case released in 2022 and featured Adivi Sesh of Major fame. Nani stars in HIT: The Third Case alongside Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame. The fourth installment will feature Kaithi star Karthi. HIT has also been remade in Hindi, with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. However, it failed to replicate the critical and commercial success of the original movie.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 2nd 2025, 17:02 IST