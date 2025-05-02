HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani Starrer Slows Down By 85%, But Likely To Beat Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 Lifetime Biz Today

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani's HIT: The Third Case became the Telugu star's 2nd biggest opener after Dasara. The movie released on the occasion of Labour Day and grossed ₹19 crore in all languages in India on day 1. This is despite the film getting an A certificate from the censor board. After a good opening on Thursday, the collections took a tremendous hit on Friday.

By 4.30 pm, HIT 3 had collected just ₹ 2.98 crore. This drop in collection was around 85% from its opening day biz. However, on the promising side, the fact is that the theatre occupancy remained solid, 34% for the morning shows, which rose close to 55% in the afternoon. The evening and night occupancy for the film is expected to be higher.

Nani stars as Arjun Sarkaar in HIT: The Third Case

HIT 3 to surpass HIT 2 lifetime biz

By early evening, HIT: The Third Case had collected over ₹22 crore. It is expected to surpass the lifetime biz of the second installment of the crime thriller franchise, which Adivi Sesh headlined, today. Sailesh Kolanu is the writer and director of the film series based on the HIT (Homicide Intervention Team), which is tasked with investigating brutal crimes.