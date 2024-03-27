×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 21:21 IST

Did You Know Kriti Kharbanda’s Pink Wedding Lehenga Is An Ode To Pulkit Samrat’s Late Mother?

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot in the National Capital Region on March 15. The couple donned custom Anamika Khanna outfits for the wedding.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat
Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat | Image:instagram
Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Pulkit Samrat in a fairytale wedding on March 15. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony held in the National Capital Region. As per sources, Kriti’s wedding lehenga was not just a result of the actress’ exquisite choice but also a heartfelt gesture for her husband’s late mother. 

Kriti Kharbanda’s wedding lehenga was a tribute to Pulkit’s late mother 

Sources tell Pinkvilla that Kriti Kharbanda’s wedding lehenga was an ode to Pulkit Samrat’s late mother. The actress donned a powder pink lehenga custom-made by Anamika Khanna with special intricate embroidery all over. As per the source, pink was Pulkit’s mother's favourite colour and it was her wish for her son’s bride to wear the colour for their special day. 

 


The source told the publication, “Pulkit's mom's favourite colour was pink; she wanted to see Pulkit's bride in a pink lehenga and shared this wish with Kriti.” While neither Kriti nor Pulkit have confirmed this, the gesture is being hailed by their fans as ‘heartwarming’. 

Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat share first photos from the wedding 

On March 16, actress Kriti Kharbanda and Fukrey 3 actor Pulkit Samrat, who tied the nuptial knot on March 15, shared the pictures from the wedding ceremony on their social media. The two actors took to their Instagram and shared a joint post. The couple shared four pictures from the ceremony. In the pictures, Kriti can be seen wearing a pastel pink lehenga, while Pulkit can be seen dressed in a pastel green outfit. In one of the pictures, Kriti can be seen planting a kiss on her husband's forehead.

They wrote in the caption: “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different, it’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You (sic).” Members of the film fraternity took to the comments section as they congratulated the married couple. Kriti Sanon wrote: “Congratulations you two.” Playback singer Armaan Malik commented, “Congrats you two.” Animal star Bobby Deol said: “Congratulations.” Pulkit and Kriti have worked together in films like ‘Pagalpanti’, Veerey Ki Wedding, and Taish. The couple have never shied away from talking about their relationship and have often been spotted at events and dinner dates and taking vacations together.

(With inputs from IANS) 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 21:21 IST

