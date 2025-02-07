Published 13:23 IST, February 7th 2025
Diljit Dosanjh In Talks With Streaming Giant For Documentary Series On His Life? Here's What We Know
Diljit Dosanjh is reportedly in discussion with OTT platform for a documentary series on his life. It will showcase his early struggles to global stardom.
Diljit Dosanjh, the popular Punjabi singer, actor has not only the winning the heart of Indian fans but also International audience as well. After his smashing Dil-Luminati Tour, there are reports that the Punjabi sensational singer is in talks with major streaming giant for a documentary series on his life.
Diljit Dosanjh’s documentary in works?
According to a report in Mid-Day, the American streaming platform Hulu is in discussions with the singing sensation for a documentary series. Reportedly, the series will showcase his early life, musical career and his global stardom.
The source also revealed that the OTT platform has recognised then potential of Diljit’s story, the singer who has broken barriers and has gained global recognition. They reportedly want to capture his story that will also tell his early struggles. Through him they also want to show how the culture of Punjabi music has made an impact on a global scale. As per reports, the series will be shot this year, if the documentary goes ahead and could also mark Punjabi music’s representation in US.
Diljit Dosanjh’s rise to stardom
Diljit Dosanjh began his career in 2002 and gained recognition in Punjabi music with albums Smile (2005) and Chocolate (2008). In 2010, he made his cameo in acting with Punjabi movie Mein Karade Rabba. He made his as a lead actor in 2011 film The Lion of Punjab.
He forayed into Bollywood with crime thriller Udta Punjab for which he bagged award as well. He has been part of several films including Super Singh, Honsla Rakh, Jatt & Juliet, Good Newwz, Jogi, Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila among others. He also has Panjab 95 and Border 2 in the pipeline.
