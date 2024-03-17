Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh, who recently performed with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran at the Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai, has shared that music is a language of its own and connects people across the globe. At the concert, the two singers brought the house down as they sent the audience into a frenzy. The collaboration between the global sensations reached its pinnacle when they performed a rendition of Diljit's blockbuster hit, Lover with Sheeran singing in Punjabi.

Diljit Dosanjh shares the stage with Ed Sheeran

Onstage, amid a sea of mesmerised fans, Ed Sheeran strummed his guitar, creating the backdrop for Diljit's punchy rendition of the song. Ed Sheeran also sang a few lines in Punjabi, a gesture that honoured India's rich cultural heritage.

Talking about Ed Sheeran and the evening, Dosanjh said, "It was wonderful performing with Ed Sheeran last evening. He truly knows how to work a crowd. He is such a giving artiste and sharing the stage with him was a real joy and an absolute honour. Whoever said language is a barrier needs to know that music is a language of its own.”

Celebs attend Ed Sheeran’s concert

Ed Sheeran's '+-=÷x' Tour in Mumbai was a star-studded affair on Saturday, with several members of the B-town attending his live show at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, director-choreographer Farah Khan, actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, singer-songwriters Anuv Jain and Ritviz, and actors Milind Soman, Priyamani, and Gaurav Kapoor were among those who attended the show.

Ed Sheeran took the stage at 7:15 p.m. and opened the gig with the song Tides. He followed it with songs like Shape of You, Perfect, and Curtains. The singer set the stage on fire as the concert venue, which recently hosted the second edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India, came alive as the show progressed.

(with inputs from IANS)