×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To Ed Sheeran Singing Lover In Punjabi, Says 'Music Is A Language Of Its Own'

Ed Sheeran's concert in Mumbai saw him singing Diljit Dosanjh's Lover in Punjabi. Sheeran also performed with Armaan Malik during his set.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh
Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh, who recently performed with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran at the Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai, has shared that music is a language of its own and connects people across the globe. At the concert, the two singers brought the house down as they sent the audience into a frenzy. The collaboration between the global sensations reached its pinnacle when they performed a rendition of Diljit's blockbuster hit, Lover with Sheeran singing in Punjabi.

Diljit Dosanjh shares the stage with Ed Sheeran

Onstage, amid a sea of mesmerised fans, Ed Sheeran strummed his guitar, creating the backdrop for Diljit's punchy rendition of the song. Ed Sheeran also sang a few lines in Punjabi, a gesture that honoured India's rich cultural heritage.

 

Talking about Ed Sheeran and the evening, Dosanjh said, "It was wonderful performing with Ed Sheeran last evening. He truly knows how to work a crowd. He is such a giving artiste and sharing the stage with him was a real joy and an absolute honour. Whoever said language is a barrier needs to know that music is a language of its own.”

Advertisement

Celebs attend Ed Sheeran’s concert

Ed Sheeran's '+-=÷x' Tour in Mumbai was a star-studded affair on Saturday, with several members of the B-town attending his live show at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, director-choreographer Farah Khan, actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, singer-songwriters Anuv Jain and Ritviz, and actors Milind Soman, Priyamani, and Gaurav Kapoor were among those who attended the show.

Advertisement

 

Ed Sheeran took the stage at 7:15 p.m. and opened the gig with the song Tides. He followed it with songs like Shape of You, Perfect, and Curtains. The singer set the stage on fire as the concert venue, which recently hosted the second edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India, came alive as the show progressed.

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Himachal Pradesh Tourism sector

Appeal for early polls

5 minutes ago
DC vs RCB WPL 2024 FINAL

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

6 minutes ago
Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness a wet spell from March 21 onwards.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

7 minutes ago
Chhattisgarh

Baghel on Mahadev Scam

10 minutes ago
Sukumar and Ram Charan

Ram Charan's Next

11 minutes ago
Jofra Archer

Archer to join RCB?

12 minutes ago
Chakda Xpress

Chakda Xpress Postponed

15 minutes ago
Smartphone

Smartphone exports India

15 minutes ago
Ahmedabad Police arrests two accused allegedly involved in attacking foreign students at Gujarat University while offering Namaz

Gujarat University Attack

18 minutes ago
Bollywood movie posters

Movie Releases This Week

18 minutes ago
Anil Kumble & Ravichandran Ashwin

Kumble on Ashwin

19 minutes ago
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

मुइज्जू ने फिर उगला जहर!

22 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Dance Numbers

26 minutes ago
Non-life insurance booms

Insurance premium

30 minutes ago
Russia Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War

32 minutes ago
accident

21 Dead in Afghanistan

33 minutes ago
PM Modi addressing a NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district.

PM Modi in Andhra

33 minutes ago
Shane Watson

Watson turn down offer

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Kind-hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are Known For Their Generosity

    Lifestyle7 hours ago

  3. Man Attacked With Sickle, Sword After Being Shot Dead at Pune Hotel

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Upto 7yrs in Jail for Clicking Pics With Wild Animals Without Permission

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Lakshya Sen signs off with creditable semifinal finish at All England

    Sports 21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo