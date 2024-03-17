Updated March 17th, 2024 at 19:29 IST
Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To Ed Sheeran Singing Lover In Punjabi, Says 'Music Is A Language Of Its Own'
Ed Sheeran's concert in Mumbai saw him singing Diljit Dosanjh's Lover in Punjabi. Sheeran also performed with Armaan Malik during his set.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Diljit Dosanjh, who recently performed with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran at the Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai, has shared that music is a language of its own and connects people across the globe. At the concert, the two singers brought the house down as they sent the audience into a frenzy. The collaboration between the global sensations reached its pinnacle when they performed a rendition of Diljit's blockbuster hit, Lover with Sheeran singing in Punjabi.
Diljit Dosanjh shares the stage with Ed Sheeran
Onstage, amid a sea of mesmerised fans, Ed Sheeran strummed his guitar, creating the backdrop for Diljit's punchy rendition of the song. Ed Sheeran also sang a few lines in Punjabi, a gesture that honoured India's rich cultural heritage.
Talking about Ed Sheeran and the evening, Dosanjh said, "It was wonderful performing with Ed Sheeran last evening. He truly knows how to work a crowd. He is such a giving artiste and sharing the stage with him was a real joy and an absolute honour. Whoever said language is a barrier needs to know that music is a language of its own.”
Advertisement
Celebs attend Ed Sheeran’s concert
Ed Sheeran's '+-=÷x' Tour in Mumbai was a star-studded affair on Saturday, with several members of the B-town attending his live show at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, director-choreographer Farah Khan, actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, singer-songwriters Anuv Jain and Ritviz, and actors Milind Soman, Priyamani, and Gaurav Kapoor were among those who attended the show.
Advertisement
Ed Sheeran took the stage at 7:15 p.m. and opened the gig with the song Tides. He followed it with songs like Shape of You, Perfect, and Curtains. The singer set the stage on fire as the concert venue, which recently hosted the second edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India, came alive as the show progressed.
Advertisement
(with inputs from IANS)
Advertisement
Published March 17th, 2024 at 19:29 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.