Diljit Dosanjh's Brazen Defence Of Releasing Sardaar Ji 3 Featuring Hania Aamir: Producers Have Put a Lot of Money...

Diljit Dosanjh has finally reacted to the ongoing row around his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, co-starring Neeru Bajwa and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The actor and singer courted controversy after unveiling the trailer. This didn't go down well with the Indian audience, and they slammed the Punjabi singer and makers for collaborating with the Pakistani actress despite the tensions between India and Pakistan due to the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Diljit Dosanjh defends the release of Sardaar Ji 3

In an interview with a media portal, Diljit Dosanjh backed the release of the film, despite starring Hania Aamir. He said that when they were shooting the film, everything was fine between the two countries. It was after the film was ready to release, the Pahalgam attack happened, worsening the relationship between the two countries. "After that, there's been a lot of things... that are not in our hands," he added. So the producers decided to release the film overseas as they had invested a lot of money into the film.

"The producers decided that the film wouldn't be able to release in India but it can release overseas. Obviously they've put a lot of money in the film, and when they made it none of this had happened – so we were like, they are already going to have a loss," he told the portal.

Diljit Dosanjh on working with Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3

In the same interview, the actor was asked about his experience working with Hania Aamir. To this, he replied that the actress is "very professional" and that he had a "very good" experience on the set.