Priyanka Chopra Sets The Record Straight On 'Virgin Wife' Quote: This Is Not Me, Take A Minute...

Priyanka Chopra often makes headlines for various reasons. Recently, she has been spotted promoting her upcoming American film, Heads of State. Following this, a quote allegedly attributed to her went viral on Instagram after being shared by the media outlet The Brief India. However, in an unexpected turn of events, PeeCee reshared the post on her Instagram story, labelling the quote as ‘fake.’ She clarified it is not her and urged people to cross-check content before trusting everything on social media.

Priyanka Chopra slams ‘fake’ quote

On June 26, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to address the viral quote falsely attributed to her. The quote stated, “Don't Look for a Virgin as Wife. Get a Woman With Good Manners. Virginity Ends in One Night, But Manners Last Forever. PRIYANKA CHOPRA, Indian Actress and Film Producer.”

Debugging the claims, Quantico actress clarified that the quote was not hers. She shared a screenshot of the viral post and wrote, “This is not me, my quote, or my voice. Just because it's online doesn't make it true. Creating fake content is now an easy way to achieve virality. None of the links or 'sources' attached to this claim, or many others online, are real or credible. Take a minute to cross-check such content and don't believe everything you scroll past. Stay safe online.”

Priyanka Chopra is known for speaking out her bold views on social issues, and is often seen spreading awareness on the importance of truth in a ripple of misinformation flowing on the internet.

More on Priyanka Chopra