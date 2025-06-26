Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3: What Is The Budget Of Controversial Film Starring Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir?

Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy: Diljit Dosanjh has been in hot water ever since he released the trailer for his upcoming Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3. The row stems from the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who called Operation Sindoor "cowardly." This controversy has snowballed with film organisations calling for a complete ban on the singer, accusing him of "insulting" national sentiments. The movie is scheduled for release on June 27, but only in international theatres. Let us explore the budget of the controversial film, which is getting ban and boycott calls all over the internet.

What is the budget of Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3?

Sardaar Ji 3 is an upcoming Punjabi romantic comedy film written by Rakesh Dhawan and Dheeraj Ratan. Directed by Amar Hundal, the movie is produced by Manmord Singh Sidhu and Gunbir Singh Sidhu under the banners of Story Time Productions and White Hill Studios. This film continues the popular Sardaar Ji franchise.

The first film, Sardaar Ji, premiered on June 26, 2015, with a reported budget of ₹11 crores. Its sequel, Sardaar Ji 2, followed on June 24, 2016, reportedly made with a budget of ₹14 crores.

Now, after nine years, the third instalment has been announced. According to a report by Top India, Sardaar Ji 3 has been produced with an estimated budget of ₹15 crores. However, no official confirmation regarding the budget has been released, and this figure remains unverified.

Diljit Dosanjh backed the release of Sardaar Ji 3

Amid the ongoing row around his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, Diljit Dosanjh defended its release, despite Hania Aamir being part of the cast. He explained that during the filming, relations between the two countries were normal.