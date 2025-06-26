Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 In Hot Waters As Cine Body Says 'Hurting Sentiments' Over Hania Aamir

Updated 26 June 2025 at 14:21 IST
Diljit Dosanjh has been drawing the Internet's ire ever since he released the trailer of his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. The movie features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who called Operation Sindoor ‘cowardly’. The row has now snowballed with film bodies demanding a complete ban on the singer. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding strict action against the singer for ‘insulting’ national sentiment.
On June 26, the AICWA wrote to the Prime Minister demanding a suspension of his social media accounts, removal of Diljit Dosanjh's songs from streaming platforms and a permanent ban on his live concerts. The film body has also requested the CBFC not to certify any film that features Diljit Dosanjh in the future.
Also Read: Diljit's Brazen Defence Of Releasing Sardaar Ji 3 Featuring Hania Aamir
In their response, the makers of Sardaar Ji 3 issued a statement clarifying that the movie will not release in India. They further assured that no promotion of the film will take place here, and the movie will only be released overseas. They also shared that portions featuring Hania Aamir were shot long before the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack.
Also Read: Sardaarji 3: Makers Confirm No Promotion Of Diljit Dosanjh's Film In India After Controversy Erupts Over Pakistani Actor Hania Aamir's Casting
Also Read: Sardaar Ji 3 Trailer Out: Diljit Dosanjh-Hania Aamir's Film To Skip Release In India, Furious Netizens Question Singer's 'Loyalty Towards Nation'
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees has written to the Prime Minister demanding ‘exemplary action' and cancellation of his Indian citizenship. The letter mentioned, “Diljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and Director Amar Hundal, the public personalities enjoying the privileges of Indian citizenship, have committed an unpardonable act by hiring Pakistani actress Ms. Hania Aamir in their upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3.” The letter stresses that Hania Aamir has ‘time and again, abused her platform to spread venom against India’. The letter concluded, “We therefore demand, without equivocation, that the Government of India treat this as a serious national breach. We respectfully urge your esteemed office to immediately revoke Indian passports of Diljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and Amar Hundal and initiate all necessary proceedings to cancel their Indian citizenship.”
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 26 June 2025 at 13:52 IST