Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 In Hot Waters As Cine Body Says 'Hurting Sentiments' Over Hania Aamir

Diljit Dosanjh has been drawing the Internet's ire ever since he released the trailer of his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. The movie features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who called Operation Sindoor ‘cowardly’. The row has now snowballed with film bodies demanding a complete ban on the singer. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding strict action against the singer for ‘insulting’ national sentiment.

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 is a ‘direct insult’ to national sentiment: AICWA

On June 26, the AICWA wrote to the Prime Minister demanding a suspension of his social media accounts, removal of Diljit Dosanjh's songs from streaming platforms and a permanent ban on his live concerts. The film body has also requested the CBFC not to certify any film that features Diljit Dosanjh in the future.



Also Read: Diljit's Brazen Defence Of Releasing Sardaar Ji 3 Featuring Hania Aamir

In their response, the makers of Sardaar Ji 3 issued a statement clarifying that the movie will not release in India. They further assured that no promotion of the film will take place here, and the movie will only be released overseas. They also shared that portions featuring Hania Aamir were shot long before the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack.



Also Read: Sardaarji 3: Makers Confirm No Promotion Of Diljit Dosanjh's Film In India After Controversy Erupts Over Pakistani Actor Hania Aamir's Casting

FWICE writes to PM over Diljit Dosanjh's brazen disrespect towards national sentiments

FWICE's letter to Prime Minister | Image: X