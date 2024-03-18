×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 18:21 IST

Diljit Dosanjh Shares Photos With 'Beautiful Soul' Ed Sheeran From Mumbai Concert

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, March 18, Diljit Dosanjh shared a set of photos with Ed Sheeran from their rehearsal session for the Mumbai concert.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Diljit with Ed Sheeran
Diljit with Ed Sheeran | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran gave an incredible performance in Mumbai the previous weekend. They shared the stage at a concert attended by a variety of people, including celebrities. On the same day that Diljit and Ed performed, the Punjabi artist uploaded a video of Sheeran signing in Punjabi for the first time, which instantly went viral on social media. Now, the Lover crooner has uploaded a new set of images with Sheeran on his official Instagram account.

Diljit Dosanjh-Ed Sheeran prep for Mumbai concert in new photos 

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, March 18, Diljit shared a set of photos with Sheeran from their rehearsal session. The singer was seen dressed in a denim-on denim look with an orange turban. Sheeran, on the other hand, wore a white T-shirt with black shorts and shoes. 

 

Diljit also uploaded a couple of images from the concert as the duo was snapped singing their heart out on stage. His caption read, “@teddysphotos - Learnt so Much From such a Beautiful Soul.”

Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi with Diljit Dosanjh

A day ago, Diljit shared a video of their performance at the event. Onstage, amid a sea of mesmerised fans, Sheeran strummed his guitar, creating the backdrop for Diljit's punchy rendition of the song. Ed Sheeran also sang a few lines in Punjabi, a gesture that honoured India's rich cultural heritage.

Talking about Ed Sheeran and the evening, Dosanjh said, "It was wonderful performing with Ed Sheeran last evening. He truly knows how to work a crowd. He is such a giving artiste and sharing the stage with him was a real joy and an absolute honour. Whoever said language is a barrier needs to know that music is a language of its own.”

 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 18:21 IST

