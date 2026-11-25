A bomb threat has been reported ahead of singer Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert in Bengaluru, with police registering a case after an email warning of a possible explosion at the venue and a nearby metro station.

Dosanjh is scheduled to perform in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 29, as part of his AURA India Tour 2026. The concert will take place at NICE Grounds in Madavara.

As per the complaint filed at the North CEN Crime Police Station, the intimidation email reached the official inboxes of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) Commissioner on November 9. The email was reportedly sent from the address weismith3727@gmail.com.

As per the email, the sender claimed that an improvised explosive device (IED) would be planted at the concert venue and Madavara Metro Station. The email also warned people against bringing children to the event, touching unattended iPhones and travelling by metro.

The message reportedly ended with the words ‘Khalistan Zindabad’. Some reports also claimed that the banned organisation Babbar Khalsa (Parmar-Canada) was mentioned in the email.

The North-West Division control room received inputs about the mail at about 3 PM on November 9. Following this, police reached out to the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) management to cross-check the programme. The organisers confirmed the November 29 show at NICE Grounds.

Following a complaint by Madanayakanahalli Police Sub-Inspector Shivaraj M J, the North CEN police registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act and Sections 351(4) and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A police officer said that efforts are underway to trace the IP address linked to the email and identify the person who sent it.

However, police are yet to establish whether the threat is genuine. The investigation is currently underway. HDMC Commissioner Kartik M is also learnt to have described a similar threat as a hoax.

This is not the first time Dosanjh’s India tour has faced such threats. On October 23, an email warning of a possible suicide attack was reportedly sent to the office of former Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde.

Ahead of his November 15 concert in Indore, bomb threats were also sent to the Mayor’s office, private schools and the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Meanwhile, security arrangements were strengthened for his Ahmedabad concert, with nearly 2,000 police personnel and 1,500 private security guards deployed at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

As of now, there has been no announcement regarding any change or cancellation of the Bengaluru concert. Security arrangements around NICE Grounds and Madavara Metro Station are expected to be increased as police continue their investigation. (ANI)

